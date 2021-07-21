Opinion

CARTOON: Lame duck president’s dilemma

21 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, July 21 2021

Military to remain in Gauteng and KZN as stability returns

SANDF deployment continues in provinces as calm is restored to areas hit by civil unrest
EDITORIAL: Inept defence minister shows Ramaphosa’s cabinet isn’t fit for purpose

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s contradiction of the president means he can’t afford to put off a much-needed reshuffle for much longer
Police did not receive intelligence, Bheki Cele tells MPs

This contradicts state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s assertions that intelligence structures had fed the police information for them to respond ...
JOHN DLUDLU: Is the state able to avert a national social explosion?

The government needs to focus on a speedy economic recovery to tackle poverty and unemployment
Presidency rebukes minister’s attempt to downplay planning of attacks

Government chaos over causes of riots laid bare as ministers contradict each other
BRYAN ROSTRON: ANC factionalism spills over into another uncivil war in the police

The past week’s mayhem has shown that the SAPS leadership is wholly unsuitable for the job
