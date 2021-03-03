Life Lockdown woes spur demand for future round-the-world cruises Cruise lines are hoping that by the time their distant itineraries set sail, Covid-19 will not be an issue BL PREMIUM

After a year of isolation and lockdowns, four months on a ship is looking pretty good to cruise super fans.

The Covid-19 pandemic was raging in July when Viking Ocean Cruises opened reservation books for a 136-day world cruise itinerary. The Christmas 2021 departure sold out in weeks. In December, in the midst of a second wave, the company opened a second cruise for the same period. It, too, quickly sold out...