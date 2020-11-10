The Kitchen
How to measure carb and protein portions
Business Day asked specialist nutrition coach Neil Murphy how to calculate the carbohydrate and protein content of food
10 November 2020 - 05:00
Every fitness or weight loss article worth its salt will tell you that diet is about the single most important ingredient in losing weight or body recomposition.
However, it is easier said than done. Most people have an idea about how to "eat properly", but few actually understand how much they should eat, or what the actual nutrient value of each meal is.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now