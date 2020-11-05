Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: I’m with stupid: why our thinking is often faulty Jean-François Marmion’s ‘The Psychology of Stupidity’ is a blunt and sometimes hilarious examination of human error BL PREMIUM

In the Information Age, humanity’s knowledge base supposedly doubles every 12 hours. But does this mean we are becoming smarter?

The Psychology of Stupidity doesn’t provide any easy answers. Edited by French psychologist Jean-François Marmion, the book synthesises commentaries and essays on the staggering scope of human daftness. Some current, important implications don’t feature, as the book was originally published two years ago in France. But it’s easy to draw lines to political leaders — though one doesn’t have to follow politicians to witness stupidity; it’s all around us, and we are all stupid to some degree.