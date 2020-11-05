News & Fox PROFILE: Craig Foster, the human star of Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher The filmmaker, now catapulted into global stardom, has had a long career in films that explore the wild and its inhabitants BL PREMIUM

Craig Foster has been producing films for 30 years, but it took My Octopus Teacher, which was flighted on Netflix in September, to bring him into millions of homes around the world.

The film, which has become something of a global sensation, chronicles the year Foster spent visiting an octopus in a cold underwater kelp forest in False Bay, near Cape Town. Visiting her every day for months, he won the animal’s trust.