HOT PROPERTY: R23m home in Paarl’s prestigious Val de Vie Estate

05 November 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape

PRICE: R23m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Bordering Valentia Farm, this double-storey home in prestigious Val de Vie Estate is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac, allowing for complete privacy and tranquillity. The property, which has five en suite bedrooms, generous open-plan living and entertainment areas and a private study/art studio, has panoramic views of the Paarl Rock mountain.

WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: From R4.995m (plot and plan)

WHO: Seeff

Applegarth Estate in Hout Bay, two minutes from Constantia Nek, offers a choice of architectural designs in single-and double-storey options with three to five bedrooms. Properties are set in an eco-friendly indigenous environment incorporating wetland areas. The estate is made up of 30 plots arranged around a lush greenbelt with uninterrupted views across the valley.

