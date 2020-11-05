HOT PROPERTY: R23m home in Paarl’s prestigious Val de Vie Estate
WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape
PRICE: R23m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Bordering Valentia Farm, this double-storey home in prestigious Val de Vie Estate is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac, allowing for complete privacy and tranquillity. The property, which has five en suite bedrooms, generous open-plan living and entertainment areas and a private study/art studio, has panoramic views of the Paarl Rock mountain.
WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: From R4.995m (plot and plan)
WHO: Seeff
Applegarth Estate in Hout Bay, two minutes from Constantia Nek, offers a choice of architectural designs in single-and double-storey options with three to five bedrooms. Properties are set in an eco-friendly indigenous environment incorporating wetland areas. The estate is made up of 30 plots arranged around a lush greenbelt with uninterrupted views across the valley.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.