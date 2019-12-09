Life How ketamine became the new frontier of medical research BL PREMIUM

It is perhaps better known as an illegal hallucinogenic party drug but in recent years ketamine has acquired an unexpected reputation: as a medicinal substance at the front line of scientific research.

Introduced about 50 years ago as an anaesthetic and commonly used as a horse tranquilliser, ketamine is now touted as a remedy against depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and migraines. To that list we can add addiction, after a team of psychopharmacologists from University College London revealed that a one-off dose of the drug could help heavy drinkers refuse alcohol.