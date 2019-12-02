Life Vegans could be upping dementia risk by avoiding fats Eggs and red meat contain substances that promote brain health BL PREMIUM

Vegans and vegetarians may be putting themselves at increased risk of mental health problems and dementia because important chemicals which protect the brain are mainly found in meat, fish and eggs, a nutritionist suggests.

Max Lugavere, author of the book Genius Foods, says it is wrong to think of animal products as unhealthy because they have effects on brain health.