Vegans could be upping dementia risk by avoiding fats
Eggs and red meat contain substances that promote brain health
02 December 2019 - 05:08
Vegans and vegetarians may be putting themselves at increased risk of mental health problems and dementia because important chemicals which protect the brain are mainly found in meat, fish and eggs, a nutritionist suggests.
Max Lugavere, author of the book Genius Foods, says it is wrong to think of animal products as unhealthy because they have effects on brain health.
