Brent and WTI are set to post a more than 4% gain this week
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s continuance in her prominent role became untenable
A points system will be replacing the controversial critical skills list
African independent churches, evangelical bodies and ‘prosperity churches’ are now centre of faith
The financial services group has increased its stakes in Shriram General Insurance Company and Shriram Life Insurance Company
SA businesses suffered a fresh setback in March, with new business volumes declining at the sharpest rate in more than two years
Defined terms and expiry dates can minimise legal and financial complexities when partnerships endnd
One of the attacks targeted energy infrastructure in the Odesa region but air defences repelled all four drones
Liverpool found it against ManU, Arsenal against the Reds. United haven't found it
An anti-violence gumshoe, pointless reboot, Prince Andrew interview, Ripley revisited and helpful survivalist
The SpendTrend24 study, conducted by Discovery Bank and Visa, analyses data from 2019 to 2023 and provides valuable insights into current consumer behaviour. Business Day TV spoke to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner for more detail on the report.
WATCH: How global consumer spending and saving habits are evolving
Business Day TV speaks to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner
