Building confidence slides to lowest since mid-2020
FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi says results suggest a similar performance is on the cards for the first quarter of 2024
11 March 2024 - 13:58
The FNB/BER building confidence index plunged 16 points in the first quarter to reach the lowest level since mid-2020, indicating respondents are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions.
The index, which is compiled by FNB and the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), fell to 27 in the first quarter of 2024 after rising to an eight-year high of 43 in the fourth quarter of 2023...
