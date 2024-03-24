ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Analysts expect Reserve Bank to keep rates steady
Data due this week include the consumer confidence index, producer inflation and private sector credit
24 March 2024 - 15:27
All eyes will be on Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who is due to announce the latest interest rate decision on Wednesday.
While economists mainly expect interest rates to remain unchanged, they will pay extra attention to the messaging to ascertain when interest rate cuts may be implemented...
