SA back on the radar as a global investment destination

“What has also become apparent is that there’s a lack of interest in the local macro environment and non-existent positioning on any confidence in a reform narrative — so it’s clear that making a call on a new entry point into a South African corporate is as much a Fed rate call as an individual company decision,” says Geldenhuys. “Consensus is certainly still out on whether we have troughed, turned, or are still heading downwards on the consumer front, but hopefully we are in the vicinity of an inflection point.”

Geldenhuys says banks, with the broadest view of the consumer, are generally more bullish about seeing green shoots, despite a tighter credit environment, while retailers, especially clothing retailers, have a more cautious outlook.

Where consensus is clear is that any economic recovery is certainly not factored into corporate thinking, or at least it’s not a centre point of the investment narrative positioning outside a potential curtailment of load-shedding.

Within the broad summary of “a rising tide lifts all emerging markets, but to a lesser extent SA”, Geldenhuys sees two key investment narratives getting most of the attention:

The biggest and best, who continue to reinvest for future market share gains and/or new product lines; and





Scaled businesses with believable self-help narratives, where expectations of margin expansion yield earnings growth, with the latter expected to drive a valuation re-rating.

To these, he adds a third bucket of interest to create a powerful trifecta for value creation: where perceived strong management teams are focused on transformational mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

“Again, with the macro outlook depressed, it remains a ‘show me’ story. There is merit to this opinion though, as M&A bankers still view the valuation expectation gap between buyers and sellers of assets as inhibitive for the bulk of transactions coming across corporate desks. This is especially the case when added to international investor perceptions about competition regulation as a business enabler,” says Geldenhuys.

Geldenhuys notes that what binds all three of these narratives is the ability to grow in a no-growth environment. Investor focus, when viewed through this lens, is to narrow down on a select group of potential winners, ascribing a reasonable probability of success despite the macro situation.

“It’s clear that the age-old, value-based building blocks of an investment decision are back in favour with international investors: only the best management teams; ensure the quality of the moat around the business; ensure the investment case is easy enough to explain to the internal investment committee; and it is often better not to lose money in emerging markets than to make money, so ensure the risk-adjusted returns have ample room for safety, especially post events in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and China.”

Geldenhuys says that, measured against this demanding set of criteria, South African management teams are still highly regarded, and that certain business models are highly prized on an international stage.