Investec brings tailored banking solutions to medium-sized businesses

Investec Business Banking has experienced significant growth, despite tough market conditions, as its unique value proposition resonates with local entrepreneurs and medium sized businesses.

Since launching as a challenger brand in the business banking space, serving unlisted companies with turnovers over R30m, Investec has seen a rapid growth in the lending books in this client segment, and has made a meaningful contribution in facilities in the import sector.

“Investec Business Banking has also quadrupled transactional banking clients and payment volumes," says Dhiren Mansingh, head of business transactional banking at Investec.

Mansingh attributes this growth to a combination of factors, including a unique approach that values building long-term relationships with clients, and bespoke digital capabilities.

Investec’s business offering is premised on replicating its renowned high-service and high-touch private client experience to the medium-sized business sector.