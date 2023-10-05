Investec brings tailored banking solutions to medium-sized businesses
By blending private banking experience with hi-tech transactional banking, it aims to unlock the sector's significant potential and achieve growth
Investec Business Banking has experienced significant growth, despite tough market conditions, as its unique value proposition resonates with local entrepreneurs and medium sized businesses.
Since launching as a challenger brand in the business banking space, serving unlisted companies with turnovers over R30m, Investec has seen a rapid growth in the lending books in this client segment, and has made a meaningful contribution in facilities in the import sector.
“Investec Business Banking has also quadrupled transactional banking clients and payment volumes," says Dhiren Mansingh, head of business transactional banking at Investec.
Mansingh attributes this growth to a combination of factors, including a unique approach that values building long-term relationships with clients, and bespoke digital capabilities.
Investec’s business offering is premised on replicating its renowned high-service and high-touch private client experience to the medium-sized business sector.
“Building a successful and sustainable business can be tough, which is why business owners need a banking partner with an out of the ordinary approach,” says Mansingh.
“Investec's team of dedicated experts and specialists walk with you every step of the way. They are determined to understand your business and tailor a business banking solution to your requirements.”
These specialists develop business solutions from finance, forex, investment cash management, and in-house import and supply chain management expertise which blend the private banking experience and service offering with hi-tech transactional banking.
Tailored business solutions include:
- Transactional banking: Banking solutions to make managing your business easier. Investec offers a range of convenient and secure products and solutions to simplify your business banking. Enjoy a straightforward monthly fee for each account and minimal transaction charges.
- Finance: Investec offers a suite of comprehensive finance solutions tailored to your business, from optimising your working capital cycle to long term financing requirements.
- Import solutions: Investec simplifies your imports by integrating logistics and trade finance into one bespoke solution. Unlock a host of benefits with a single point of contact for your imports and finance, helping you optimise cash flow and reduce risk.
- Forex: A range of foreign exchange solutions and strategies to protect your business against fluctuating currency markets. From simple currency trading to sophisticated forex hedging strategies, Investec can deal with all your foreign exchange and forex risk management requirements.
- Business cash investments: Make your surplus business cash work for you. With no monthly fees or commission on cash deposit accounts, benefit from flexibility, security, personalised service, and guaranteed returns. Investec offers a number of tailored call, notice, and fixed deposit accounts to suit your business cash investment needs.
The bank's offerings are complemented by access to a sophisticated, secure and intuitive online business platform via multiple digital channels, which improves the daily transactional banking experience and simplifies doing business.
“We've built the system from the ground up using Investec's hi-tech, high-touch approach. Business banking of the future will be driven by real-time connections — both system and human — and the ability to allow businesses to customise their own banking experience. This is backed by a comprehensive transactional banking solution that not only places the power in their hands, but brings banking closer to the business.”
The most robust contributor to development and employment will come from the medium-sized business sectorDhiren Mansingh, head of business transactional banking at Investec
These capabilities improve operational efficiencies and empowers Investec to respond quickly to client requests, providing crucial support and improving the speed with which companies do business to help them achieve their aspirations.
As the group continues to pursue its strategic growth objective, Investec Business Banking expects to double in size by the end of year three.
“Based on the composition of the local economy and the global and domestic factors affecting economic growth, the most robust contributor to development and employment will come from the medium-sized business sector.”
By bringing unique business banking solutions to this largely underserved sector, Mansingh believes that Investec has identified a market opportunity that will unlock the sector's significant potential and achieve growth — even in a stagnant economy.
“With Investec, medium-sized businesses now have a banking partner that offers every service they require in one 'out of the ordinary' offering, because no business should ever settle for ordinary.”
This article was sponsored by Investec.