FX Global Code ensures foreign exchange transactions are safer

The financial crisis of 2008 left a lingering sense of distrust towards the world’s financial institutions.

Understanding that effective change can only come from within, the industry developed the FX Global Code — a set of global principles of good practice in the foreign exchange (forex or FX) market.

“The FX Global Code was developed by central banks and market participants from 20 jurisdictions around the world, and it speaks to the behaviours necessary for a transparent, efficient and client-friendly FX market,” says Chris Paizis, head of client FX and international banking at Absa Group.

The code provides a common set of guidelines that supports a robust, fair, liquid, open and appropriately transparent market.

Absa Group is committed to ensuring they act in a way that reassures that every interpretation of the code is treated in a conformed manner and reaffirms their behaviour through all client channels, says Ross Long, head of foreign exchange at Absa Group.

Leading principles for global FX

The FX Global Code is organised around six leading principles: ethics; governance; execution; information-sharing; risk management and compliance; and confirmation and settlement processes.

“In SA the global code is co-ordinated through the Reserve Bank,” says Paizis, who sits on the SA Reserve Bank’s SA Foreign Exchange Committee.

“Our domestic body includes representation from the large banks, second-tier banks, the buyside, the Banking Association SA, the Treasury outsourcing community as well as the ACI Financial Markets Association (a leading global trade association) and other relevant forums. This is all co-ordinated globally via a central committee.”

SA is one of a handful of African countries to have adopted the code, he says.

The country has been an integral part of the global code since the beginning because of the complexity and liquidity of the national FX market.