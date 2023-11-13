Investec named SA's best private bank and wealth manager

For the 11th year in a row, Investec has been named SA’s best private bank and wealth manager by the Financial Times of London.

“It’s an immense honour to receive this award and we thank our clients, staff and shareholders,” says Cumesh Moodliar, head of Investec Private Banking SA.

“Our people take great pride in creating a truly client-centric business that delivers 'Out of the Ordinary' experiences and exceptional service. We are delighted that their dedication has been recognised by this respected accolade.”

Moodliar explains: “We’re reframing what it means to be an Out of the Ordinary partner. Private banking has become so commoditised that people have forgotten it’s supposed to be a valuable, highly personalised experience.”