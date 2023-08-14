Prolonged financial uncertainty harms consumers’ mental state
Consumers are constantly making plans to make ends meet, which negatively affects productivity: their attention is on other important matters
14 August 2023 - 14:06
Consumers became more vulnerable in the second quarter, having to channel more money towards debt servicing while their prospects of earning additional income to finance their debt payments deteriorated.
This is evident in the Momentum-Unisa consumer financial vulnerability index, which shows that consumer finances have been in a persistent state of vulnerability since the third quarter 2019, remaining below the 50-point neutral mark for 12 of the 15 quarters up to the second quarter of 2023...
