Slow start to third quarter economic activity
The figures inched down in July, reflecting the effect of the return of stage 6 load-shedding and transport sector woes
10 August 2023 - 13:34
Economic activity fell slightly in July, reflecting the effect of the return of stage 6 load-shedding and troubles in the transport sector that brought the freight industry to a halt.
The dip in activity is captured in the monthly BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (Beti) showing a fall to 133.0 in July compared with 133.9 in June...
