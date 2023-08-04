Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Chicken prices set to rise as tariffs are reinstated

Business Day TV talks to Izaak Breitenbach, GM of the SA Poultry Association

04 August 2023 - 17:12 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Chicken prices are set to increase.

Minister of trade, industry & competition Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a notice to reintroduce anti-dumping duties on chicken, which were suspended 12-months ago to help protect the local poultry industry.

Business Day TV spoke to Izaak Breitenbach, GM of the SA Poultry Association for more details.

