WATCH: Chicken prices set to rise as tariffs are reinstated

Minister of trade, industry & competition Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a notice to reintroduce anti-dumping duties on chicken, which were suspended 12-months ago to help protect the local poultry industry.
Business Day TV spoke to Izaak Breitenbach, GM of the SA Poultry Association for more details.
Chicken prices are set to increase.
