Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: ‘Seven years to bust’ — unless Cyril acts

In a blistering new paper, economist Claude de Baissac excoriates the crumbling South African state, and touts a possible class action against the ANC

26 January 2023 - 05:00

It’s fair to say that economist Claude de Baissac isn’t on everyone’s Christmas card list. Some find his analysis too astringent, his brand of “hard truths” very much of the “glass entirely empty, and having rolled out the door” type.

But, having spent his formative years between France, Mauritius and Reunion, and with a career spanning the World Bank, intelligence company Kroll, and doctoral studies in the US and the UK, De Baissac says his consultancy Eunomix “doesn’t have time” to shunt everything through a rose-tinted lens.  ..

