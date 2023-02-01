Economy

PODCAST | Mapping opportunities for advertisers in the metaverse

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tebogo Skwambane, country manager for WPP SA

01 February 2023 - 18:16 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/169961544

The potential disruption of the communication and advertising business caused by the metaverse is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tebogo Skwambane, country manager for WPP SA. 

WPP is a communication holding company that owns a number of companies in advertising, public relations, technology and commerce. It owns agencies that have operations in SA, particularly in the public relations, marketing and advertising space, including BCW, Ogilvy, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Wunderman Thompson.

Listen here: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The discussion focuses on the advertising opportunity in the metaverse, which already attracts billions in such spend. 

Metaverse refers to a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. A number of big companies, including Facebook’s parent company — which has changed its name to Meta Platforms — are betting that the metaverse or a series of metaverses will be the future of the internet. 

Skwambane spends the discussion explaining the opportunity for communication firms in the metaverse; the estimated size of advertising spend already being ploughed into video games and other meta universes; and the intersection between traditional advertising and technology.

