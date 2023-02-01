PODCAST | Mapping opportunities for advertisers in the metaverse

Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
Several listed South African clothing retailers have released trading updates in recent days, and all of them are surprisingly strong.
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Haley’s 2024 presidential challenge, to be announced on February 15, will pit her against presumptive front-runner Donald Trump
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
The potential disruption of the communication and advertising business caused by the metaverse is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tebogo Skwambane, country manager for WPP SA.
WPP is a communication holding company that owns a number of companies in advertising, public relations, technology and commerce. It owns agencies that have operations in SA, particularly in the public relations, marketing and advertising space, including BCW, Ogilvy, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Wunderman Thompson.
Listen here:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The discussion focuses on the advertising opportunity in the metaverse, which already attracts billions in such spend.
Metaverse refers to a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. A number of big companies, including Facebook’s parent company — which has changed its name to Meta Platforms — are betting that the metaverse or a series of metaverses will be the future of the internet.
Skwambane spends the discussion explaining the opportunity for communication firms in the metaverse; the estimated size of advertising spend already being ploughed into video games and other meta universes; and the intersection between traditional advertising and technology.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Mapping opportunities for advertisers in the metaverse
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tebogo Skwambane, country manager for WPP SA
The potential disruption of the communication and advertising business caused by the metaverse is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tebogo Skwambane, country manager for WPP SA.
WPP is a communication holding company that owns a number of companies in advertising, public relations, technology and commerce. It owns agencies that have operations in SA, particularly in the public relations, marketing and advertising space, including BCW, Ogilvy, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Wunderman Thompson.
Listen here:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The discussion focuses on the advertising opportunity in the metaverse, which already attracts billions in such spend.
Metaverse refers to a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. A number of big companies, including Facebook’s parent company — which has changed its name to Meta Platforms — are betting that the metaverse or a series of metaverses will be the future of the internet.
Skwambane spends the discussion explaining the opportunity for communication firms in the metaverse; the estimated size of advertising spend already being ploughed into video games and other meta universes; and the intersection between traditional advertising and technology.
Sony slashes PlayStation VR2 headset output on sluggish demand
More questions than answers around the metaverse
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Metaverse shines brightly for those who like their reality virtual
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.