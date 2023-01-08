Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Metaverse shines brightly for those who like their reality virtual

Global IT consultancy Accenture says growing consumer and business interest in metaverse could fuel a $1-trillion commerce opportunity by the end of 2025

08 January 2023 - 07:12 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The fragmented universe of virtual reality (VR) worlds known as the metaverse does not always get great press, thanks to the ham-handed efforts by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to become its ruler.

Any opportunity to burnish its image is grasped eagerly by the rest of the players in the industry. As a result, this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023,  the world’s largest launch pad of new consumer technology, became a showcase for metaverse and related devices, platforms and services...

