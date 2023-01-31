Economy

WATCH: How the illegal tobacco trade has damaged the economy

Business Day TV speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, and Johann van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive and author of ‘Tobacco Wars’

31 January 2023 - 20:53
Before the pandemic, 26% of cigarettes sold in SA were illicit. Now the figure is 40%. Picture: 123RF/DZIEWUL
Before the pandemic, 26% of cigarettes sold in SA were illicit. Now the figure is 40%. Picture: 123RF/DZIEWUL

The illicit trade in tobacco has surged in SA, fuelled in part by the Covid-19 pandemic and a steep rise in the cost of living. Business Day TV caught up with Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association and Johann van Loggerenberg, a former Sars executive and author of Tobacco Wars, to discuss the impact the trade has had on the economy.

Illicit ciggies strangling black tobacco farmers

A huge spike in the illicit cigarette trade has decimated the livelihoods and operations of black tobacco farmers, with many losing income and now ...
Business
3 days ago

A guide to South Africa's illegal tobacco trade after Covid

Batsa says 200 of its workers will be out of a job soon, but public health researchers argue it is using misleading figures to back the retrenchments
Features
6 days ago

Revenue goes up in smoke as illicit trade thrives

The company says it has significantly engaged government on the matter, but its cries are seemingly falling on deaf ears, costing the country ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Illicit trade and organised crime 'a threat to democracy'

Judge Dennis Davis says money missed by Sars is used to fund gangs
National
2 months ago
