The illicit trade in tobacco has surged in SA, fuelled in part by the Covid-19 pandemic and a steep rise in the cost of living. Business Day TV caught up with Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association and Johann van Loggerenberg, a former Sars executive and author of Tobacco Wars, to discuss the impact the trade has had on the economy.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: How the illegal tobacco trade has damaged the economy
Business Day TV speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, and Johann van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive and author of ‘Tobacco Wars’
Illicit ciggies strangling black tobacco farmers
A guide to South Africa’s illegal tobacco trade after Covid
Revenue goes up in smoke as illicit trade thrives
Illicit trade and organised crime ‘a threat to democracy’
