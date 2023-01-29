Business

Illicit ciggies strangling black tobacco farmers

Industry blames government for allowing illegal activity to dominate

29 January 2023 - 07:06 THABISO MOCHIKO

A huge spike in the illicit cigarette trade has decimated the livelihoods and operations of black tobacco farmers, with many losing income and now exploring other avenues to survive.

The Black Tobacco Farmers’ Association (BTFA) told Business Times that at its peak, the tobacco industry had more than 150 black tobacco farmers but this has now dwindled to a handful who are exploring other options for survival until there is certainty on the future of the South African tobacco industry. ..

