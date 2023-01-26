Economy

Local crises impeding new vehicle sales growth, Toyota says

Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby has forecast a 7.8% increase in sales this year, but said that could be higher were it not for SA’s energy crisis, unemployment, crime, rising interest rates and a moribund economy

26 January 2023 - 18:13 David Furlonger

Growth in new-vehicle sales will slow dramatically until SA stops “shooting itself in the foot”, Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby said on Thursday.

He predicted that the market for cars and commercial vehicles would improve by 7.8% in 2023, to 576,000 from 528,963 last year — barely half the 14% growth rate of 2022 and one-third of the 22% recorded in 2021. ..

