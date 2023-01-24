Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
Road Accident Fund unilaterally decided stopped paying medical expenses of victims who belonged to medical schemes, a decision that was successfully challenged in 2022
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
Business Day TV speaks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Berlin also gives Poland go-ahead to provide tanks as Ukraine calls the move a ‘punching fist’ for democracy
United’s owners began looking at new investment or a potential sale last year while Liverpool’s owners say they will consider new shareholders
The special edition models get distinctive styling cues that pay tribute to their racing sibling
Economic activity dropped on an annual basis in November, affected by rolling blackouts, falling business confidence and an economic slowdown in SA’s key trading partners.
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator released on Tuesday showed that economic activity in November fell 2.8% compared to the same time in 2021...
Economic activity slowed in November compared with the year before
A narrowing of the interest-rate spread and a decrease in SA’s export commodity price index denominated in dollars affected the economy badly
