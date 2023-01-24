Economy

Economic activity slowed in November compared with the year before

A narrowing of the interest-rate spread and a decrease in SA’s export commodity price index denominated in dollars affected the economy badly

BL Premium
24 January 2023 - 17:58

Economic activity dropped on an annual basis in November, affected by rolling blackouts, falling business confidence and an economic slowdown in SA’s key trading partners.

The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator released on Tuesday showed that economic activity in November fell 2.8% compared to the same time in 2021...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.