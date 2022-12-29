Government steps in with fertiliser for Mpumalanga sugarcane farmers

Increase in US jobless claims offers limited support amid lingering fears of a recession in the world’s biggest economy
Irish and US companies reported increased revenue, employee satisfaction and productivity while working a shorter week
Mother City’s many attractions a big drawcard for visitors
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Ultra-wealthy tech founders led a wipeout in fortunes that spanned the globe, including Elon Musk’s losses of more than $138bn
Fund expects revenues in the region to fall by as much as a quarter by 2030 and by half in 2050
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza hands over R40m worth of the key input to 1,432 small-scale farmers to cushion them against soaring prices
The 73-year-old, who is on trial for graft charges he denies, heads a hard-right cabinet, though parliament elected Amir Ohana, an openly gay Netanyahu loyalist, as its new speaker
Australia beat the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
More than 1,400 small-scale sugarcane farmers in Mpumalanga, one of the most important growing areas in SA, received free fertiliser to cushion them against high input prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Sugar cane is a strategic crop for Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, and the sector is the focus of the government’s sugar master plan that aims to arrest the industry’s decline and ensure its sustainability...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Government steps in with fertiliser for Mpumalanga sugarcane farmers
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza hands over R40m worth of the key input to 1,432 small-scale farmers to cushion them against soaring prices
More than 1,400 small-scale sugarcane farmers in Mpumalanga, one of the most important growing areas in SA, received free fertiliser to cushion them against high input prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Sugar cane is a strategic crop for Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, and the sector is the focus of the government’s sugar master plan that aims to arrest the industry’s decline and ensure its sustainability...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.