Government steps in with fertiliser for Mpumalanga sugarcane farmers

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza hands over R40m worth of the key input to 1,432 small-scale farmers to cushion them against soaring prices

29 December 2022 - 01:26 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 29 December 2022 - 14:52

More than 1,400 small-scale sugarcane farmers in Mpumalanga, one of the most important growing areas in SA, received free fertiliser to cushion them against high input prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Sugar cane is a strategic crop for Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, and the sector is the focus of the government’s sugar master plan that aims to arrest the industry’s decline and ensure its sustainability...

