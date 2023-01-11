Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
With 2022 having been so disastrous, there is much to hope for in 2023
The energy regulator has given Eskom approval to lift its standard electricity tariff 18.65% in 2023
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Beijing has become increasingly concerned about data security and social stability
Total electricity generation fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier, while Eskom’s contribution continues to decline amid worsening plant breakdowns
2023 will offer more positive market drivers than negative ones for the storage industry
Zimbabwe wants more individuals, companies, IPPs and even schools to sell the excess power they generate via net metering
Former star joins MacDonald Makhubedu as part of the technical team
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
Irrigation farmers are warning of crop failure and higher food prices as intensifying power cuts leave them unable to properly water summer crops.
Grain SA wants Eskom to consider reducing load-shedding in irrigated farming areas until the end of February and introduce steeper cuts in the winter months when less water is needed. ..
WATCH: Irrigation farmers warn of devastation as blackouts intensify
Grain SA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
