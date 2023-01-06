Factory production improves for third month running

Bourse firms with global peers after the latest US employment data comes in better than expected
Sector battled power and water cuts, floods, Transnet woes and production cost pressures
The manufacturing sector proved resilient in December, growing for a third month running despite sustained and intense power cuts, an industry survey found.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in Stellenbosch released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Friday, which showed improvement in manufacturing activity, with the index rising to 53.1 points in December from 52.6 in November...
