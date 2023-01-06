Economy

Factory production improves for third month running

Sector battled power and water cuts, floods, Transnet woes and production cost pressures

BL Premium
06 January 2023 - 12:50 Thuletho Zwane

The manufacturing sector proved resilient in December, growing for a third month running despite sustained and intense power cuts, an industry survey found.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in Stellenbosch released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Friday, which showed  improvement in manufacturing activity, with the index rising to 53.1 points in December from 52.6 in November...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.