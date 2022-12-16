Politics

INFOGRAPHIC: Who will be king?

Weeks ahead of the ANC’s 55th national conference, branches nominated their preferred candidates to lead the party

16 December 2022 - 18:53 Staff writer
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza react as delegates, mostly from KwaZulu-Natal, call for his removal as president, at Nasrec in Johannesburg on December 16 2022. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza react as delegates, mostly from KwaZulu-Natal, call for his removal as president, at Nasrec in Johannesburg on December 16 2022. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

More than 4,000 delegates have gathered south of Johannesburg to formulate new policies and elect the ANC’s new leadership.

Weeks ahead of the 55th national conference, branches nominated preferred candidates to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa received an overwhelming number of nominations. That, however, was before the release of the section 89 panel’s report into a burglary at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo. 

The infographic below includes the nominees for some of the most senior positions.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC takes action against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ...
Politics
2.
ANC leaders are out of ideas, says Panyaza Lesufi
Politics
3.
Horse-trading heats up in ANC succession race
Politics
4.
Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals
Politics
5.
Ramaphosa’s opponents in ANC disrupt his opening ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.