INFOGRAPHIC: Who will be king?

This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
Where will rugby’s governing body turn to now their World Cup, their prize jewel, their cash cow, has seen the head of the federation running it convicted of corruption?
The murdered young woman’s family is devastated to hear reports Donovan Moodley has had his parole denial overturned in court
Party president opens the official programme with a call for ‘clear and cogent solutions’ to corruption, crime and unemployment
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
President says at US-Africa leaders summit in Washington that his administration wants to increase collaboration in all areas
Coach Deschamps faces a difficult selection decision if Konate and Varane are not well enough to play on Sunday
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
More than 4,000 delegates have gathered south of Johannesburg to formulate new policies and elect the ANC’s new leadership.
Weeks ahead of the 55th national conference, branches nominated preferred candidates to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa received an overwhelming number of nominations. That, however, was before the release of the section 89 panel’s report into a burglary at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo.
The infographic below includes the nominees for some of the most senior positions.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
INFOGRAPHIC: Who will be king?
Weeks ahead of the ANC’s 55th national conference, branches nominated their preferred candidates to lead the party
More than 4,000 delegates have gathered south of Johannesburg to formulate new policies and elect the ANC’s new leadership.
Weeks ahead of the 55th national conference, branches nominated preferred candidates to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa received an overwhelming number of nominations. That, however, was before the release of the section 89 panel’s report into a burglary at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo.
The infographic below includes the nominees for some of the most senior positions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.