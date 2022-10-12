×

Economy

‘Batten down the hatches’: Gloom and doom at the IMF

International Monetary Fund warns of risks to global financial stability in a new world in which inflation and interest will be higher

12 October 2022 - 05:00 Hilary Joffe

Emerging market policymakers must “batten down the hatches” in the face of a strong dollar, tighter financial conditions and capital outflows that have driven up borrowing costs at a time when budgets were already under pressure, International Monetary Fund (IMF) financial counsellor Tobias Adrian said on Tuesday.

“These are fragile times,” he said. ..

