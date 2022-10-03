Market data including bonds and Sanlam Stratus Funds
More intense power outages in September saw manufacturing activity plummet into contractionary territory, coming close to July levels when load-shedding reached stage 6 and the economy was still recovering from the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods, which saw production in the region come to a halt.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Monday which fell to 48.2 in September, following August’s slight recovery to 52.1, after a sharp drop in July to 47.6...
Factory activity dives in September due to continuous load-shedding
Further expansion or employment growth is unlikely until there is more stability in the business environment
