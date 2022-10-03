×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Factory activity dives in September due to continuous load-shedding

Further expansion or employment growth is unlikely until there is more stability in the business environment

BL Premium
03 October 2022 - 12:29 Thuletho Zwane

More intense power outages in September saw manufacturing activity plummet into contractionary territory, coming close to July levels when load-shedding reached stage 6 and the economy was still recovering from the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods, which saw production in the region come to a halt.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Monday which fell to 48.2 in September, following August’s slight recovery to 52.1, after a sharp drop in July to 47.6...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.