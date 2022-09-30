The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
The contribution of film and other creative sectors to SA’s economy is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission.
Founded in 2002, the GFC markets Gauteng, with its infrastructure, expertise, and wide range of locations, as a destination of choice for filmmaking.Listen here:
Lebaka advocates that local creative industries deserve more respect and to be recognised as vehicles for economic growth. According to the SA Cultural Observatory, in 2020 creative industries contributed R63bn to SA’s economy. Today, these industries contribute an estimated R90bn to the national economy, with most of that money coming from the audiovisual sector.
“There is also an incredible amount of global interest being generated around our audiovisual industries, due to our world-class infrastructure, immaculate locations and cultural authenticity,” says Lebaka.
She says the rise of the internet, with online video streaming and social media, has given local productions a global audience, while giving international players a view of SA as a place to invest in film projects.
Topics of discussion include: the mandate of the Gauteng Film Commission; the contribution of film and other creative industries to the local economy; efforts by the commission to increase investment in the local film sector; ways to increase Gauteng’s attractiveness as a filming location; and efforts to support local productions.
The commission’s CEO also details some of her favourite film and television productions now being aired. Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The creative industry’s earning potential for SA
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission
Image: Supplied
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
