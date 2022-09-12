Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
Many European fuel buyers have had to deploy emergency measures to cut costs, including switching to lower-cost coal, jeopardising Europe's status as a leader on emissions reduction policies
Rumours on social media allege disgruntled workers set the plant on fire after Denny offered a 7% wage increase as opposed to their 8% demand
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Cambridge- and London-based company, Unlikely AI, will start hiring developers of a new type of artificial-intelligence software
Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy
Opinion polls give his conservative Forza Italia party about 8% of the vote
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
Since release two decades ago, the manufacturer claims the X-Trail has sold more than 7-million units worldwide.
The construction sector shrugged off the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, strikes at major mining companies, weaker prices for precious metals and iron ore, load-shedding and higher fuel costs as it recovered in the second quarter, according to the latest Afrimat construction index (ACI) released on Monday.
The ACI increased 2.4% from the first quarter of the year as the construction sector increased the value added to the economy by 4.1% in real terms, according to economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the ACI on behalf of the JSE-listed open-pit miner...
Construction sector recovers as it shrugs off myriad of problems
