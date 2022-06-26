Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA’s non-farm payrolls and producer inflation likely to dominate a flood of data Consumer confidence and private sector credit data will give a further indication of the health of the economy B L Premium

Economists have a busy week ahead with a slew of data releases expected, ranging from SA’s own version of non-farm payrolls to consumer confidence, private sector borrowing and the nation’s trade balance.

The data-heavy week kicks off on Tuesday with the release of the country’s quarterly employment statistics, which will provide insight into employment dynamics in the formal non-agricultural sectors of the economy for the first quarter of 2022. Though employment still remains below pre-pandemic levels, the number of people on non-farm business payrolls grew 1.6% in the final quarter of 2021...