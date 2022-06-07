Bigger-than-expected growth takes GDP back to pre-Covid levels
The manufacturing sector and trade industry were the biggest contributors to GDP growth
07 June 2022 - 12:26
UPDATED 07 June 2022 - 23:34
SA’s economy carried over its positive momentum from the previous quarter, growing faster than expected and recovering to prepandemic levels in the first three months of 2022 after the government rolled back almost all Covid-19 restrictions.
Official data from Stats SA showed on Tuesday that GDP grew 1.9% on the first quarter, following an upwardly revised 1.4% rise in the previous period...
