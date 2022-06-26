×

Economy

Ambassador says Japan looking to tap into SA’s hydrogen resources

The call is a boost for the green hydrogen sector which hopes to produce 500 kilotons annually by 2030

26 June 2022 - 18:07 Thuletho Zwane

Japan is looking for private investment opportunities in SA, primarily focusing on investing in hydrogen, Japan’s ambassador to SA Norio Maruyama told Business Day recently.

SA wants to become a big producer and exporter of green hydrogen, and hopes to capture a 4% global market share by 2050. It has an ambition to become a net exporter of green hydrogen, and it has been looking into possibilities for export to the Asian market, especially Japan...

