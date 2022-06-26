Economy Ambassador says Japan looking to tap into SA’s hydrogen resources The call is a boost for the green hydrogen sector which hopes to produce 500 kilotons annually by 2030 B L Premium

Japan is looking for private investment opportunities in SA, primarily focusing on investing in hydrogen, Japan’s ambassador to SA Norio Maruyama told Business Day recently.

SA wants to become a big producer and exporter of green hydrogen, and hopes to capture a 4% global market share by 2050. It has an ambition to become a net exporter of green hydrogen, and it has been looking into possibilities for export to the Asian market, especially Japan...