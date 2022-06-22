NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Inflation breaches upper level of Reserve Bank’s target range
Business Day TV talks to Jeff Schultz, senior economist at BNP Paribas SA
22 June 2022 - 22:41
Consumer prices accelerated in May and rose to a five-year high of 6.5% due to rising food and petrol prices. The print is well above the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%. Business Day TV discussed what this means for the SA economy with senior economist at BNP Paribas SA Jeff Schultz.
