Economy Trade looks bleak as sales and new orders fall, Sacci index shows More than 80% of respondents expect their input costs to rise in the current global situation, made worse by power cuts, crime and logistical issues B L Premium

Trade took a beating in May providing further evidence of the effects of surging global inflation, the war in Ukraine, supply-chain issues, higher fuel and energy prices, rising interest rates and Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

Locally, the situation is being made worse by power cuts and logistical constraints as a result of theft and vandalism at railways and ports, according to the Trade Conditions Survey for May, compiled by the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci)...