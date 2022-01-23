ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank interest rate decision keenly watched
23 January 2022 - 16:25
The SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the year takes place this week, with consumers and businesses facing another interest rate hike as inflation has exceeded economists’ forecasts.
Inflation, as measured by Stats SA’s consumer price index (CPI), hit 5.9% year on year in December, its biggest annual increase since March 2017 when the rate was 6.1%...
