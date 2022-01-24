Companies

Dutch regulator fines Apple €5m for not complying with app store ruling

On January 15, Apple said it had complied with the December order but the regulator said on Monday Apple had not

24 January 2022 - 16:52 Toby Sterling
Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Amsterdam — Apple was fined €5m by the Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday for failing to comply with an order to open its app store to allow dating app providers in the Netherlands to use alternative payment methods.

On January 15, Apple said it had complied with the December order from the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) — but the regulator said on Monday Apple had not.

“Apple has failed to satisfy the requirements on several points,” the ACM said in a statement.

“The most important one is that Apple has failed to adjust its conditions, as a result of which dating-app providers are still unable to use other payment systems. At the moment, dating-app providers can merely express their ‘interest’.”

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment. The company is appealing the ACM’s December decision.

The ACM said it had informed the company of its decision, and the company would be subject to a weekly fine ranging from €5m to €50m until it complies.

Reuters

