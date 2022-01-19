National Importers and exporters reel amid delays at Cape Town port Wine and fruit operators have been the hardest hit by the latest operational crisis at the harbour B L Premium

Transnet National Ports Authority, which manages all eight SA commercial ports, is battling delays at the Cape Town Harbour resulting in backlogs of nine days or more.

The port is a critical channel for the movement of goods and is a major economic gateway for the province, with imports and exports amounting to more than R150bn per year...