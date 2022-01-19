Importers and exporters reel amid delays at Cape Town port
Wine and fruit operators have been the hardest hit by the latest operational crisis at the harbour
19 January 2022 - 18:13
Transnet National Ports Authority, which manages all eight SA commercial ports, is battling delays at the Cape Town Harbour resulting in backlogs of nine days or more.
The port is a critical channel for the movement of goods and is a major economic gateway for the province, with imports and exports amounting to more than R150bn per year...
