Economy Inflation hits highest level in four years as fuel prices bite CPI soars to 5.5% year on year in November, its biggest annual increase since March 2017

Consumer inflation soared to its highest level in more than four years in November, driven largely by rising fuel prices that have taken their toll on consumers in recent months.

The increase was in line with expectations and comes after the Reserve Bank raised its benchmark interest rate in November to help keep inflation expectations anchored in the face of building price pressures...