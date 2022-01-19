Fuel prices up 40%, powering spike in inflation
Reserve Bank under more pressure to hike rates as CPI rises at fastest pace in five years
19 January 2022 - 10:34
UPDATED 19 January 2022 - 23:32
Consumers and businesses face another interest rate increase as soon as next week after inflation exceeded economists’ forecasts to log its biggest annual increase in five years.
Inflation as measured by Stats SA’s consumer price index (CPI) hit 5.9% year on year in December, its biggest annual increase since March 2017 when the rate was 6.1%...
