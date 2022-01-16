Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation expected to have quickened in December Analysts eye CPI data for an indication of future rate hike projections as global pressures build B L Premium

Economists will be looking forward to a slew of economic data this week that will include releases on mining production, inflation and retail sales.

Tuesday sees the release of overall mining production as well as specific data on gold and platinum output for November 2021, which should still show expansion given that the month of measurement falls before the country’s traditional year-end holiday period. The median estimate of Bloomberg’s survey of economists shows mining output is expected to have risen 3.3% in November, up from 2.1% the previous month. However, on a month-on-month basis mining production is expected to contract...