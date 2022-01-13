Mantashe puts coal before just energy transition
13 January 2022 - 19:49
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, a self-confessed coal fundamentalist, has dismissed the just energy transition as a mere term, saying the government has a duty to protect livelihoods.
“Coal is growing, it is generating revenue for the fiscus, it is doing well. Now, what do we do with it? Do we set it alight and destroy it? My argument is that let’s allow it to benefit [SA] as long as it can,” he said on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now