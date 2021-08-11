Economy Unrest in SA hampers business confidence in July The spate of looting and destruction during July was a setback to economic objectives of inclusivity, growth and job creation BL PREMIUM

Business confidence fell to its lowest level in nine months in July, when violence and looting spread across the economic hubs of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and SA contended with harder lockdown restrictions.

The latest SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) business confidence index released on Wednesday fell to 93.2 points — its lowest level since October — as the unrest and tougher shutdown put the breaks on a slow but steady recovery in business conditions. ..