Unrest in SA hampers business confidence in July
The spate of looting and destruction during July was a setback to economic objectives of inclusivity, growth and job creation
11 August 2021 - 11:38
Business confidence fell to its lowest level in nine months in July, when violence and looting spread across the economic hubs of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and SA contended with harder lockdown restrictions.
The latest SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) business confidence index released on Wednesday fell to 93.2 points — its lowest level since October — as the unrest and tougher shutdown put the breaks on a slow but steady recovery in business conditions. ..
