Business Investors fret over SA unrest Foreign firms say they won't leave, but more investments in doubt

The violent unrest that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng is unlikely to result in an exodus of large foreign companies from SA, but they may think twice about future investments.

Angela Russell, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in SA (Amcham), said that while US companies with operations in SA were committed to the country and unlikely to leave, there was now a "credibility question mark" that could affect future investment in SA. The initially slow response from the state's intelligence and security forces compounded this, she said...