WATCH: Are investors giving up on SA’s SMMEs?

AGH Capital’s Charles Okeahalam talks to Business Day TV about the investment in the SMME sector

29 July 2021 - 08:18 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

SA’s small and medium-sized enterprises have been hard hit by Covid-19 and the recent civil unrest.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Charles Okeahalam from AGH Capital about the challenging environment and whether it is discouraging investment in the SMME sector.

PODCAST | One person’s trash is another’s SMME

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Matthieu de Gaudemar, co-founder and CEO of Kudoti
Companies
18 hours ago

Oceans economy offers reprieve for Eastern Cape’s jobless

Nelson Mandela Bay’s ports have a critical role in the trading and infrastructural hub of the province
Opinion
3 days ago

ANDILE NTINGI: Government left small businesses to sink during lockdowns

With hundreds of thousands of businesses closing, less than 1,500 were able to access the SMME relief scheme
Opinion
1 week ago

Fresh ideas, like Ters, will grow small businesses and the jobs they create

The scheme saved millions of jobs and could be a model of how to counter the jobs bloodbath
Opinion
6 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Developing strategies to enhance localisation is of utmost importance

The government needs to improve the local manufacturing base, push recovery of SMME sector and ensure BEE is truly broad-based
Opinion
2 weeks ago
