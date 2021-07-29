News Leader
WATCH: Are investors giving up on SA’s SMMEs?
AGH Capital’s Charles Okeahalam talks to Business Day TV about the investment in the SMME sector
29 July 2021 - 08:18
SA’s small and medium-sized enterprises have been hard hit by Covid-19 and the recent civil unrest.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Charles Okeahalam from AGH Capital about the challenging environment and whether it is discouraging investment in the SMME sector.
