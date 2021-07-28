Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | One person’s trash is another’s SMME
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Matthieu de Gaudemar, co-founder and CEO of Kudoti
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the growth of the recycling industry in SA.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Matthieu de Gaudemar, co-founder and CEO of Kudoti.
Kudoti, which is Zulu for “in the trash”, is a start-up using data to create a market for waste materials. Through their platform, the company provides access to a network of recycling players such as recyclers, companies, local aggregators and individual collectors. In essence, Kudoti allows people to buy and sell recovered waste items.
De Gaudemar says less than 10% of the demand for recycled materials in the world is currently being met. This, together with the growing trend of companies looking to have more sustainable practices, is driving the start-up to do what it can to corner the market in SA.
Recently, Kudoti was announced in the top five winners of Nestlé 2021 Creating Shared Value Prize, for their “innovative recycling impact through technology”.
As a start-up looking to scale up its operations, De Gaudemar says a large part of their activities geared towards efforts to bring more visibility to their business, with the aim of attracting possible investment and clients.
The discussion focuses on Kudoti’s origins; the company’s business model; trends in the waste management sector; the opportunity for companies looking to service the market; the growth of sustainability considerations around the world; and an outlook for Kudoti.
