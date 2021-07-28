PODCAST | One person’s trash is another’s SMME

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the growth of the recycling industry in SA.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Matthieu de Gaudemar, co-founder and CEO of Kudoti.

Kudoti, which is Zulu for “in the trash”, is a start-up using data to create a market for waste materials. Through their platform, the company provides access to a network of recycling players such as recyclers, companies, local aggregators and individual collectors. In essence, Kudoti allows people to buy and sell recovered waste items.

