PODCAST | One person’s trash is another’s SMME

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Matthieu de Gaudemar, co-founder and CEO of Kudoti

28 July 2021 - 15:48 Mudiwa Gavaza
Matthieu de Gaudemar, co-founder and CEO of Kudoti — a start-up using data to create a market for waste materials. Picture: SUPPLIED

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the growth of the recycling industry in SA.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Matthieu de Gaudemar, co-founder and CEO of Kudoti.

Kudoti, which is Zulu for “in the trash”, is a start-up using data to create a market for waste materials. Through their platform, the company provides access to a network of recycling players such as recyclers, companies, local aggregators and individual collectors. In essence, Kudoti allows people to buy and sell recovered waste items.

Join the discussion: 

De Gaudemar says less than 10% of the demand for recycled materials in the world is currently being met. This, together with the growing trend of companies looking to have more sustainable practices, is driving the start-up to do what it can to corner the market in SA.

Recently, Kudoti was announced in the top five winners of Nestlé 2021 Creating Shared Value Prize, for their “innovative recycling impact through technology”.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

As a start-up looking to scale up its operations, De Gaudemar says a large part of their activities geared towards efforts to bring more visibility to their business, with the aim of attracting possible investment and clients.

The discussion focuses on Kudoti’s origins; the company’s business model; trends in the waste management sector; the opportunity for companies looking to service the market; the growth of sustainability considerations around the world; and an outlook for Kudoti.

PODCAST | The latest Consumer Financial Vulnerability Index indicates that SA's consumers are in a dire situation

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johann van Tonder to discuss the latest Consumer Financial Vulnerability Index
2 days ago

How Glenfiddich turns whisky waste into fuel

Through anaerobic digestion the distillery can use liquid waste from the process to make fuel and eventually recycle all its waste products that way
1 day ago

Wescoal signs on technology to boost volumes and green operations

The fully-funded solution will benefit the bottomline and reduce the environmental footprint of the operations
3 weeks ago

Accountability and measurability vital to avoid greenwashing

Benefit of certain loan terms could be linked to the borrower achieving negotiated sustainability performance targets
1 month ago
