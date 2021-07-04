Business Consumer sentiment a tale of two SAs Confidence returns in better-off households but the poor despair BL PREMIUM

SA’s household finances are recovering quite rapidly from the damage done by the Covid crisis — but the latest economic data highlights just how unequal this is, with low-income earners hit much harder than better-off households.

And though economists are still quite bullish about prospects for this year's economic growth, the sharp surge in Covid cases and the latest level 4 restrictions could put a damper on growth and confidence levels, especially if the vaccine rollout doesn’t speed up sooner rather than later...